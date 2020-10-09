|
IVISON Mary Elizabeth Sadly passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years.
Dear wife of Alex and much loved mum of Mark, Jayne, Andrew, Colette and Julie, a dear mother in law to James, Garry and Julie (deceased) and a very dear friend to Tracy and Debbie, also a dearly loved sister to John (in Canada).
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
these are the memories
we will hold
No verse, no tears, no words
can say, how much we will
miss you every day
xxxxx
A Cherished Nana to Hayley, Joshua, Abigail, Aiden and Paige, also a special "Nana Mary"
to many.
Always in our thoughts
Forever in our hearts
xxxxx
A private family Burial will take place on Tuesday 13th October at Preston Cemetery at 11.45am.
Mary will leave from the family home at approximately 11.35am if you wish to pay your respects.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society via
the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020