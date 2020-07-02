|
JOYCE (formerly WRIGHT)
(nee BROWN) Died peacefully,
on 28th June 2020,
at her home,
MARY ELIZABETH
Aged 61 years.
Loving wife of Patrick,
loving mother of Daniel and Angela and devoted nana.
'Dearly loved and
will be sadly missed.'
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'St. Catherine's Hospice' or 'MacMillan Cancer Care'
c/o and all enquiries to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2020