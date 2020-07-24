|
Law Mary Patricia It is with great sadness that we want to announce the death of Mary Patricia Law, devoted wife
of the late Arnold Law.
She will be much missed by
her family and friends.
If I should go before the rest
of you,
Break not a flower nor inscribe
a stone,
Nor when I am gone speak in a Sunday voice,
But be the usual selves that I
have known,
Weep if you must, parting is hell,
But life goes on, so sing as well,
And when you do have time
to think,
Remember the good times and have a drink.
Funeral to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 7th August at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Barnabas Hospice are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2020