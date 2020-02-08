Home

Mary Martin

Mary Martin Notice
MARTIN Mary Rose Beloved wife of Jim,
dearly loved mum of Janet (deceased), Andrew and Greg and loving nan to Richard and Connor.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
St Teresa's R C Church, Penwortham on
Monday 10th February 2020 at 11.00am, prior to interment at
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 8, 2020
