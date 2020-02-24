|
|
|
MARTIN Mary Rose Jim and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards
and generous donations at
this sad time.
Special thanks to all the staff at Chorley Hospital, Royal Preston Hospital, St Mary's Health Centre in Penwortham and St Catherine's Hospice and the Rosemere Cancer Trust for all their kindness and care shown.
Thank you to John Russell for his kind ministrations and to
Neal Buckley and staff for
caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020