Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Private
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Committal
Private
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Mary McKay Notice
McKAY On 6th May 2020
Peacefully at home

Mary Jane
Aged 86 years

The beloved wife of
Michael (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Isabel,
David, Michael and Fiona,
mother in law of Dave,
Hayley and Gary and a loving
grandma and great grandma.

'Loved and remembered always'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th May 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 11, 2020
