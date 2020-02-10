Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Miller

Notice Condolences

Mary Miller Notice
Miller Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
3rd February 2020

MARY BEATRICE
'Maureen'

Loving and much loved wife
of the late Arthur Miller.
Devoted Mum of Christine, Carole, Christopher and Andrew, and loving mother in law.
Cherished Nanna and Nan.
Dear sister of Ian and Lou.

Maureen's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 14th February at 10am.

Refreshments follow at the Norman Jepson.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -