Miller Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
3rd February 2020
MARY BEATRICE
'Maureen'
Loving and much loved wife
of the late Arthur Miller.
Devoted Mum of Christine, Carole, Christopher and Andrew, and loving mother in law.
Cherished Nanna and Nan.
Dear sister of Ian and Lou.
Maureen's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 14th February at 10am.
Refreshments follow at the Norman Jepson.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020