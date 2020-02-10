Home

Miller Maureen You can shed tears that
she is gone or you can smile
because she has lived,
You can close your eyes and
pray that she will come back
or you can open your eyes and
see all that she has left.
Your heart can be empty because
you can't see her or you can be full of the love that you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday
or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.
You can remember her
and only that she is gone
or you can cherish her
memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind,
be empty and turn your back
or you can do what she
would want: smile, open your eyes,
love and go on.

With love from your brother Ian and sister in law Lucilla.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020
