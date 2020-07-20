|
|
|
MOAT (née Brindle)
Mary Constance Peacefully in Walton House Care Home on 16th July 2020,
Connie
Aged 80 years.
A loving and much loved mum, sister, nan, great nanna,
auntie and great auntie.
A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 30th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only; donations in memory of Connie are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 20, 2020