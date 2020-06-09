|
|
|
O'Gara Mary Louise Passed away on
30th May 2020, aged 27 years.
Mary had a smile that would light up your soul and a presence that could brighten any room.
She will be forever missed but always remembered as a loving daughter, grandaughter, sister, niece, girlfriend, adored auntie, and cherished friend to many.
Mary's funeral service will be held at Preston Cemetery, Miller Road, Preston, PR1 4SY on 12th June 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to current restrictions we are only able to have a very small number of family members by the graveside during the service. Those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend in person, however, we must ask that you please do so at
a safe distance in or around the cemetery grounds, ensuring social distancing is maintained at all times. The hearse will be leaving the family home at approx.
10.30 am and will pass by St Clare's Primary School, through Royal Preston Hospital and then onto the cemetery. If you wish to pay your respects along this route, then you are welcome to do so. Thank you.
No longer by our side but
forever in our hearts.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 9, 2020