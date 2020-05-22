Home

Mary Owens Notice
Owens Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
18th May 2020, aged 65 years.
MARY ANN

Devoted mother of
Lucille and Vincent.
Cherished Grandma of
Michael, Stephen, Sopie,
Graeme, George and Rocco.
Loving sister of Fran, Brian, Margaret, Alan, Gary
and the late Barry.
Private family service is to be
held at Preston Cemetery on
Thursday 28th May at 11am.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 22, 2020
