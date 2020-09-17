|
|
|
PARK Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Mary Cecelia
aged 90 years
Who died peacefully in hospital on the 11th of September 2020
fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church
Loving wife of the late Roger
Dearly loved mother of Adrian, Nicholas, Janet and Adam
A much loved Grandma ,Great Grandma and dear sister to Marie.
Requiem Mass at
Holy Family RC Church Ingol on Monday 21st September at 2pm
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only donations preferred to Outreach and Wings
(Holy Family Charities)
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Te:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020