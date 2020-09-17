Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Park

Notice Condolences

Mary Park Notice
PARK Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of

Mary Cecelia
aged 90 years

Who died peacefully in hospital on the 11th of September 2020
fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church

Loving wife of the late Roger
Dearly loved mother of Adrian, Nicholas, Janet and Adam
A much loved Grandma ,Great Grandma and dear sister to Marie.

Requiem Mass at
Holy Family RC Church Ingol on Monday 21st September at 2pm
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only donations preferred to Outreach and Wings
(Holy Family Charities)
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Te:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -