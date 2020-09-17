Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
14:00
Holy Family RC Church
Mary Park Notice
PARK Of your charity pray for the
repose of the Soul of

Mary Cecelia
(Celia)
aged 90 years

Who died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving Family
on 11th September 2020.
Fortified by the Rights of the
Holy Church.

Loving wife of the late Roger. Dearly loved Mother of
Adrian, Andrew, Nicholas,
Janet and Adam.
A much loved Grandma,
Great Grandma, Mother-In-Law and Auntie.
Dear Sister to Marie and Bill (deceased) and special
Friend to many.

She will be deeply missed by all.

Requiem Mass at
Holy Family RC Church Ingol on
Monday 21st September at 2pm followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only.
Donations preferred to
Outreach and WINGS
(Holy Family Church Charities).

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Te:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020
