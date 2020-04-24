Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Richardson

Notice Condolences

Mary Richardson Notice
Richardson Mary Passed away peacefully on
15th April aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Christine and sister-in-law of Austin (deceased) and Veronica.
A graveside service will take place on Friday 1st May at 10am at Our Lady and St Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation, the suggested charity is:
The Wildlife Trusts
The Kiln
Mather Road,
Newark,
NG24 1WT
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/donate/natures-recovery
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -