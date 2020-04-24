|
|
|
Richardson Mary Passed away peacefully on
15th April aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Christine and sister-in-law of Austin (deceased) and Veronica.
A graveside service will take place on Friday 1st May at 10am at Our Lady and St Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation, the suggested charity is:
The Wildlife Trusts
The Kiln
Mather Road,
Newark,
NG24 1WT
https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/donate/natures-recovery
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020