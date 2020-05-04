|
|
|
Richardson Mary The family of the late
Mary Richardson would like to thank everyone who has supported Mary over the last few years and friends and family for their condolences at
this difficult time.
We would particularly like to thank Berry Lane Medical Centre, the Longridge District Nurses,
all Mary's Carers
(Alston Lodge Community Care, Leah Victoria Cares and the
Manor House Nursing Home),
Canon Doyle for his dedicated pastoral care over many years,
and William Houghton
Funeral Directors.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020