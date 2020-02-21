Home

Mary Stead

Mary Stead Notice
Stead (nee Greene) On 18th February 2020
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Elizabeth
Aged 72 years.

"In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still
In our hearts you hold a place
No one else will ever fill"

'Goodnight, God Bless'

Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge
R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on
Friday 6th March 2020 at
1:00 p.m. followed by
Interment in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
