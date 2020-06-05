|
|
|
Vale Mary Winifred
Nee Robinson
(Formerly Knowles) Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 90.
Dearly loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, nana,
great grandmother and friend
to so many.
Due to current restrictions, private funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium but respects may be paid as the cortege leaves Inskip on
Monday 8th June, 10:00 am onto
St Roberts RC church, Catforth.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, to St Roberts Church and Gt Eccleston Health Centre c/o of the undertaker.
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA Tel 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020