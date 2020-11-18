|
VAN ROSEEL (nee Simpson) Suddenly, on
11th November 2020,
at her home,
MARY Aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Con (deceased), loving mother of John and daughter-in-law Diane,
much loved sister of Alice and Bill (deceased) and much loved grandmother of Leslie and Sarah.
You never said I'm leaving,
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times we needed you,
A million times we cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Due to current restrictions
a private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020