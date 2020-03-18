|
|
|
WILSON On March 10th 2020,
Mary Teresa (Tessie)
Aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Frank, loving mum of Paul and Nana to Christopher, Alice and Florence.
Requiem Mass St. Anthony's Church on Tuesday March 24th
at 10am followed by interment at
St. Andrews Church, Cottam.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020