|
|
|
WILSON On March 10th 2020
Mary Teresa (Tessie)
aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Frank,
loving mum of Paul and Jenny
and Nana to Christopher,
Alice and Florence.
Requiem Mass at
St. Anthony's Church on
Tuesday March 24th at 10.00am followed by interment at
St. Andrews Church, Cottam. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020