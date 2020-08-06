|
|
|
WILSON (née Hobson)
Mary Agnes Suddenly at home
on 2nd August 2020,
Mary
Aged 88 years.
A loving and much loved wife of
the late Ken, cherished mum, nanna and great grandma.
'God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best
He put his arms around you
And whispered 'come to rest'.
A private funeral service is to
take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Monday 17th August at 1.30pm.
The family requests that
all mourners wear
a touch of pink please.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Mary are welcome and will benefit Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020