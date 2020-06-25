Home

Mary Winders

Notice Condolences

Mary Winders Notice
WINDERS On 22nd June 2020
Peacefully at Cuerden Grange

MARY WINIFRED
'Winnie'
Aged 96 years

Beloved wife of
Edmund (deceased),
dearly loved mother of Stephen,
Rowena, Vivien and Hilary and a
much loved nanna and
great nanna.

'Rest in Peace'

Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2020
