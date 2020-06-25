|
|
|
WINDERS On 22nd June 2020
Peacefully at Cuerden Grange
MARY WINIFRED
'Winnie'
Aged 96 years
Beloved wife of
Edmund (deceased),
dearly loved mother of Stephen,
Rowena, Vivien and Hilary and a
much loved nanna and
great nanna.
'Rest in Peace'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Wednesday 1st July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2020