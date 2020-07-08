Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Winders Mary Winifred
'Winnie' The family of the late Winnie would like to
thank all family, friends and
neighbours for their kind
words of condolence, cards of sympathy, mass offerings and generous donations made
to St Catherine's Hospice.

Thank you to all the staff at Cuerden Grange for their wonderful care of Winnie
during her time there.

Thank you also to Fr Gee
for his kind ministrations
and the lovely graveside service.

Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020
