WRENNALL formerly FREARSON
(nee CONLON)
MARY TERESA
'MAUREEN' Died peacefully at home
on her 94th birthday.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Wrennall and Richard Frearson,
loving mum to Josephine and
step mother to Marilyn.
The dearly loved grandma of Karen and Nicola, grandma in law of Keith and Jason and great grandma
of Joshua.
' Forever in our hearts"
A private family funeral service
will take place at Preston Crematorium on Friday 5th June.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'North West Air Ambulance'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020