WRENNALL (formerly Frearson)
(nee Conlon)
Mary Teresa
'Maureen' The family would like to thank, most sincerely, all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received during
their recent sad loss.

Thank you to Fr Anthony Dutton,
of St. Wilfrid's Church, Longridge for his kind ministrations and funeral service and finally to
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their
dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020
