WRIGHT Mary
'Joan' Passed away peacefully at Longridge Hall and Lodge on Wednesday 18th December,
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Stan, loving mother of David, Peter, Christine & Lynn, sister of Ray & Irene,
mother in law of Paul & Alan, caring Grandma of Katie,
Jess & Amy and Great Grandma
of Alyster & Penny.
Dearly loved by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Preston on Thursday 2nd January at 1.00 pm, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Royal Osteoporosis Charity'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 24, 2019