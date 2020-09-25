|
BOLTON Passed away at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Wednesday, September 16th 2020.
MAUREEN
Aged 76 years.
A much loved wife of the late Brian, a dearly loved mum of Sandra,
a cherished grandma of Raymond, Ryan and Rosie and a devoted great grandma of Scarlett.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday, October 2nd 2020 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in memory of Maureen can be made payable to Alzheimer's Society
c/o The Family.
H & G Wilde 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. PR5 6TP. (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020