COOPER Maureen AUNTIE MAUREEN
Loving and kind
in all your ways
Upright and just to the
end of your days
Sincere and true, in your
heart and mind
Beautiful memories you left behind
Your memory is my keepsake
With which I'll never part
God has you in His keeping
I have you in my heart
You were a special lady
To the Lord my thanks I send
For sending you to me
My Auntie, my God Mother,
my Friend.
Love Deborah and Ken xx
AUNTIE MAUREEN
Always a smile, instead of a frown
Always a hand, when one is down
Always true, thoughtful and kind
Wonderful memories
you've left behind.
Love Louise, Lauren and Nathan xxx
AUNTIE MAUREEN
Thank you for loving and sharing
For giving and caring
God bless you and keep you
Until we meet again.
Love John, Laura,
Avery and Matthew xxxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020