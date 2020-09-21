Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Coupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Coupe

Notice Condolences

Maureen Coupe Notice
COUPE Maureen Anne On 15th September 2020, Maureen sadly passed away,
aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Frank, dearly loved mum of Deborah, Dawn, Andrea and Darren. A cherished grandmother of Daniel, Alexander, Toby, Stephen, Vernice, Chloe, Harry and Jack and a beloved great grandmother. The dearly loved mother-in-law of Sheldon, Gareth, Stephen and Carole.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 11:30am.
Enquiries - H & G Wilde, 154B Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP.
Tel: 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -