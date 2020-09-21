|
|
|
COUPE Maureen Anne On 15th September 2020, Maureen sadly passed away,
aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Frank, dearly loved mum of Deborah, Dawn, Andrea and Darren. A cherished grandmother of Daniel, Alexander, Toby, Stephen, Vernice, Chloe, Harry and Jack and a beloved great grandmother. The dearly loved mother-in-law of Sheldon, Gareth, Stephen and Carole.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 25th September at 11:30am.
Enquiries - H & G Wilde, 154B Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP.
Tel: 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020