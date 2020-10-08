|
|
|
HOLEHOUSE Maureen Peacefully in hospital
on 4th October 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan
and a dearly loved mother
and grandmother.
Private family funeral at
St Leonard's Parish Church, Penwortham on Monday
12th October at 2pm, followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020