|
|
|
LAWRENSON Maureen Passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Fred and
dearly loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020