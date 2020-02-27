Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Lawrenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Lawrenson

Notice Condolences

Maureen Lawrenson Notice
LAWRENSON Maureen Passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Fred and
dearly loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -