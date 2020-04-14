|
|
|
PILKINGTON On 7th April 2020
Peacefully at Lostock Lodge
MAUREEN
'Mau'
Aged 87 Years.
The beloved mum
of Carole and Neil,
mother in law of Derek and Sue
and dear nanna and great nanna.
'Good night, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 14, 2020