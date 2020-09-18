Home

Maureen Pilkington

Maureen Pilkington Notice
Pilkington Maureen Passed away on
11th September 2020,
aged 83 years.

Devoted wife of the late Brian,
loving mum to Tim & Helen,
much loved gran of
Emma & Russ, Jon & Kayleigh.
Also a special gran to
George, William, Nancy, Joseph
(deceased) and Teddy.

Always in our hearts.

A private Funeral Service will take place at St. Andrew's Church, Leyland on Monday 28th September at 10.00am, followed by interment in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to 'Stroke Association' c/o
the funeral director.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Maureen are
welcome to line the street and Churchyard while following
social distancing rules.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020
