|
|
|
POTTER Peacefully, in hospital,
on 27th October 2020,
MAUREEN (MO),
Aged 83 years.
Loving wife of Richard,
dearly loved mum of Karen, Earl and Andrew (deceased) and devoted grandma and
great grandma.
Gone from our sight,
never from our hearts.
I'd like the memory of me
to be a happy one,
I'd like to leave an afterglow
of smiles when life is done,
I'd like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways
Of happy times and laughing times
and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun
Of happy memories
that I leave when life is done
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service
will be held.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020