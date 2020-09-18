|
|
|
SIMPSON Peacefully, on
Wednesday 9th September 2020
MAUREEN
Aged 83 years.
The much-loved wife of the late Eric and loving mother of
Karen and Matthew.
Due to current Covid restrictions,
a private family Funeral Service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020