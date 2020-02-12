Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Cookson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Cookson

Notice Condolences

Maurice Cookson Notice
Cookson On 6th February 2020
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Maurice
Aged 92 years
The much loved partner to Michael
loving uncle to Lynne & Tony
brother to Colin (deceased)
and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church, Bamber Bridge on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 10:00 a.m. followed by
Committal at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' or
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -