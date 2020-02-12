|
|
|
Cookson On 6th February 2020
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Maurice
Aged 92 years
The much loved partner to Michael
loving uncle to Lynne & Tony
brother to Colin (deceased)
and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church, Bamber Bridge on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 10:00 a.m. followed by
Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' or
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020