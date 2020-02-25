|
Cookson Maurice Mike and the family would like
to thank everyone for attending the Requiem Mass Service,
for the kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and generous donations received for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St Catherine's Hospice,
at this sad time.
Many thanks to Fr Mark and all at St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge, for their support and lovely service given.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020