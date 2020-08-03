|
|
|
Pollitt Maurice John Beloved wife of Barbara.
(Pol)
My husband and
best friend and my pal.
Father of John, Jackie and Ginette.
Loving grandad
and great granddad.
Much loved father in law of Gino.
Maurice's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th August 2020
at 13:45.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Maurice to P.D.S.A c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 3, 2020