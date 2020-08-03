Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Pollitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Pollitt

Notice Condolences

Maurice Pollitt Notice
Pollitt Maurice John Beloved wife of Barbara.

(Pol)
My husband and
best friend and my pal.
Father of John, Jackie and Ginette.
Loving grandad
and great granddad.
Much loved father in law of Gino.

Maurice's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th August 2020
at 13:45.

Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Maurice to P.D.S.A c/o the family.

All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -