|
|
|
WILSON Maurice John Died peacefully in
Longton Nursing Home on
26th May 2020 aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Bernadette (deceased), loving father of Louise and Catherine, dear father in law of Sean and Andrew, wonderful grandad of Joseph, Caitlin, Abigail and Tabatha, and a much loved brother, brother in law and uncle.
"You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you're always by our side."
"Mum and Dad
back together again."
Donations if desired to Parkinsons UK c/o Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 28, 2020