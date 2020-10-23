Home

Maurice Wrennall

Maurice Wrennall Notice
WRENNALL On 20th October 2020,
peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital after a short illness

Maurice William
aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Peggy, dearly loved father of Martin, Malcolm and Janet,
loving father-in-law
and a devoted grandad.

Funeral service will take place at St. John's Parish Church,
Whittle-le-Woods on
Wednesday 4th November at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's UK c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
