WRENNALL Maurice The family of the late Maurice Wrennall would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, messages of sympathy and donations to Alzheimer's Society received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks to Doctors and Nurses at Whittle Surgery and the staff at Whittle Brook Pharmacy.
Special thanks to staff at the Medical Assessment Unit -
Royal Preston Hospital.
Special thanks to Rev'd Philip Venables for a fitting service
and to Roland Orr and Susan
for their ministration over
the last few years.
Also thanks to B. Livesey Ltd for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020