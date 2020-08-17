Home

Thompson Mavis Passed away on 9th August 2020, surrounded by her loving family in hospital, aged 82 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Keith, much loved mum of Cheryl,
dear mother-in-law of Steve, dearly loved nana of Emma and Tom and loving nana still to
Oliver and Sofia.
Loved and remembered always.

Funeral Service at
Ingol Methodist Church on
Monday, 24th August at 1pm followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the family.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2020
