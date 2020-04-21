|
|
|
MARGINSON On 19 April 2020
peacefully at Abby Wood Lodge
May
Aged 92 years
Beloved wife to Leonard (deceased)
loving mum to
Susan, David & Diane
mother in law to
Michael, Jing & Len
grandma to Jamie, Kerrie, Warren,
Wayne & Dale
great grandma to
Hari, Freddie & Milo
Private Service & Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020