SEARLE Passed away peacefully
on 28th June 2020 at
Royal Preston Hospital
May
Aged 77 years
Loving wife of William (deceased), devoted mum to Heather, Roy (deceased), John (deceased), caring grandma to Krystal, Wendy, Julie, and Erica, beloved great grandma to Hayley and Emily.
Treasured in our hearts forever.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 17th July 2020 at 12.30pm.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2020