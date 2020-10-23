Home

TAYLOR MAY Passed away peacefully in Longridge Hospital on
Tuesday 20th October,
aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
loving mother of
Valerie, Philip and Raymond,
much loved mother in law of
Ernie, Christine and Hazel
and a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
' Will be sadly missed'
The funeral service will take place at Grimsargh Parish Church of
St. Michael on Thursday 29th October at 12.15pm, prior to committal at Preston crematorium.
Please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Grimsargh PCC'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -