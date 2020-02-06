|
HOLT Melville Ivan
'Max' Aged 98 years
Peacefully on
December 30th 2019 at
Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home.
Much loved husband
of the late Sylvia and
dear father of Maxim,
Michael and Ian.
Fondly remembered father-in-law of Susanne, Yuhui and Veron;
Cherished uncle of Avril
and all his nephews and nieces,
caring and loving grandad and great granddad of Nicole, Sophie, Laurence, Dominic, Holly, Daniel, Tom, Cleo, Elinor, Isobel,
Delilah and Iris.
Forever in our memories and in our hearts.
For details of the funeral arrangements please contact
Mckenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street,
Preston,
Lancashire, PR1 1TR.
Tel. 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020