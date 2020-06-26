Home

Melvin Bennett Notice
BENNETT Melvin Douglas
MEL On 19th June 2020 peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice, aged 60.
Loving partner of Susan,
dearly loved dad of Warren,
Sam, Emma (dec) and Lee,
beloved son of Margaret & Syd (dec), loving grandad,
brother and uncle.
So much the heart
would like to say,
So hard to find the words.
Funeral Service at
Preston Crematorium on
2nd July 2020.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020
