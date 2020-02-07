|
|
|
JOYCE On 25th January 2020
Suddenly at home.
MELVYN EDWARD
'Mel'
Aged 73 Years
Loving brother, brother in law,
uncle, great uncle and
friend to many.
'Kept on going until the
end of the road'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 14 th February 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020