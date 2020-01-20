|
|
|
COLLINS On January 9th 2020
Michael
aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Madeline,
loving dad of Christina,
Linda, Gillian and Michael and
a dear father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalen Church,
Penwortham on Friday
January 24th at 11am
followed by interment at
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The R.N.I.B c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020